Visa invests in LoginID

Friday 4 June 2021 14:43 CET | News

Visa has announced investing in biometrics cybersecurity company LoginID to accelerate FIDO-certified Strong Customer Authentication (SCA).

According to a LoginID representative, its application programming interfaces (API) and software development kits (SDK) give companies the ability to integrate Fido-certified authentication to any ecommerce website, application, or banking brand.  The representative adds that both companies are helping businesses integrate and scale authentication while ensuring compliance with PSD2 and GDPR regulations.

This additional investment from Visa follows a USD 6 million seed round for LoginID. However, the investment amount from Visa is undisclosed. A Visa representative states that biometric technologies offer stronger protection and that the company’s investment and partnership with LoginID will help deliver solutions aimed at improving e payment security.


Keywords: investment, biometrics, cybersecurity, biometric authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
