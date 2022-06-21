Visa and MRC release joint webinar about fight against friendly fraud

As part of this initiative, Visa is modifying their dispute process with the goal of enabling merchants to leverage data and reduce illegitimate chargebacks. These policy modifications will be detailed by Visa representatives in an MRC-hosted webinar on 23 June 2022, with additional Visa-led regional webinars on 28 June 2022.
The webinar will provide MRC members the opportunity to hear directly from Visa representatives, as well as MRC leaders as they detail what these changes mean and why they are significant.
MRC’s officials stated that this issue is complex and costly. To solve it, every stakeholder in the payments chain needs to work together. What Visa is doing will make an impact and is an example of Visa guiding in the industry and prioritising collaboration to affect change for the better.
The Visa Briefing on their industry announcement: ‘Evolution of Compelling Evidence’ webinar is scheduled for 23 June at 8 AM PDT and is free for all MRC members.
