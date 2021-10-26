|
Veritran launches Face Identity

Tuesday 26 October 2021 12:21 CET | News

Argentina-based Veritran, a global low-code development company, has released Face Identity, a facial biometric technology solution.

The solution, part of Veritran Business Solutions' suite, aims to simplify the daily operations carried out by users of digital channels in the financial, retail and health sectors, among others.

Among the channels in which this new solution is applied are online channels and digital apps of banks, wallets (with different payment and card administration modalities), onboarding services, account recovery (biometric authentication against social engineering attacks) and payment ecosystems (omnichannel applications for merchants).

Face Identity can measure the face more extensively, analysing the texture of the skin and reflection of the eyes, among other facial features of the user. In addition, it provides differentiation of twins. All this due to the use of real-time computer vision software and artificial intelligence technology.

This launch is part of Veritran's strategy to offer innovative solutions in the context of digital transformation. To do this, the company uses its Enterprise Low-Code Platform, which was developed to create high-demand digital channels, in a secure and controlled way.


Keywords: biometrics, product launch, digital identity, digital onboarding, online authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Argentina
