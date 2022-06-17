Veriff teams with Trustpilot to ensure authenticity of online reviews

Trustpilot connects consumers with businesses, helping consumers shop with confidence, and letting businesses collect and engage with real time feedback on the services they provide. Veriff gives reviewers the option to verify their identity. This assures other consumers they are real people, providing another ‘trust signal’ for those visitors to the platform.
Trustpilot’s officials stated that reviews play a vital role when consumers use and buy services and products, especially online, which is why it’s important that people can trust what they see on their platform. Consumers within their Trustpilot community have also voiced to that given the level of concern about knowing who to trust online, they would be happy to provide reassurance for others by confirming their identity.
Veriff enables organisations to build trust with their customers through automated online IDV. Its identity verification platform can analyse more than 10,000 variations of government-issued IDs from over 190 countries in 45 different languages via machine learning and its intelligent decision engine.
