|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Veriff partners with SimpliFi to provide identity verification for instant card issuance

Tuesday 28 September 2021 15:01 CET | News

Identity verification provider Veriff has announced a partnerhsip with SimpliFi, a Cards-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform for MENA and Pakistan.

The main goals of the agreement is to protect SimpliFi customers from identity fraud within their instant card issuance programmes. With this partnership, Veriff adds an extra layer of safety and security to SimpliFi’s digital card issuance platform.

Utilising Veriff’s identity verification technology, SimpliFi customers can now quickly and easily verify the identity of card holders for their individual card issuance programs on the SimpliFi platform, meeting their know your customer (KYC) requirements to ensure users are not subjected to fraud. Veriff’s AI-powered identity verification solution uses a combination of document, photo, and video verification to confirm users are who they say they are across a number of markets, including SimpliFi’s target markets. The SimpliFi platform enables customers to build personalised card programmes on SimpliFi’s card issuance platform. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Veriff, identity verification, KYC, fraud prevention, partnership
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Pakistan
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like