News

Veriff announces New Account Onboarding for fintechs

Tuesday 26 October 2021 12:38 CET | News

Estonia-based identity verification (IDV) provider Veriff has announced the launch of its New Account Onboarding solution.

The solution could help fintech companies with new security capabilities and establish better trust online between businesses and its consumers.

As the company says, Veriff can provide KYC (know your customer) verification by using its video-first technology and elements on the backend by:

  • Providing a guided AI-powered user experience 

  • Supporting 9,900+ identity verification documents in the industry 

  • Giving real-time feedback to the user if there are issues

  • Handling scenarios where users might make mistakes to easily troubleshoot

  • Operating on multiple channels (web, mobile, native SDKs)

  • Innovating ways to help users further with NFC and QR code options

  • Providing built-in dynamic fraud prevention tools

  • One stop shop - integration for KYC & AML checks


