Userfront secures USD 5.3 million funding

With its auth and access control system managing the complete range of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) use cases, Userfront’s platform serves free individual accounts, freemium organisations, and customised enterprises. Launched in 2021, Userfront specialises in migrating systems so customers can grow their business while improving services for existing customers. In a bid to support the expansion of its operations, the company received USD 5.3 million in seed investment from Heavybit and its general availability for SaaS providers.
