US-based Glia raises USD 78 mln in Series C funding

Friday 8 January 2021 14:10 CET | News

Digital Customer Service provider Glia has raised USD 78 million in Series C funding, bringing Glia's total fundraising to USD 107 million, according to the official press release.

This round was led by existing investor Insight Partners and Glia was advised in the transaction by Cooley LLP. Glia grew by more than 150% in 2020 as the pandemic forced businesses to reimagine how they guide and connect with customers in a digital world. 

The investment will allow Glia to meet the mounting demand for Digital Customer Service, scaling the category that it helped define. Glia plans to expand every department across its organisation, with a focus on product development. In addition, the company is exploring strategic acquisitions. 


