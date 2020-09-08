Urjanet, TruNarrative join forces to deliver utility data for identity and address verification

TruNarrative, a global regtech company has announced a new partnership with Urjanet, to integrate utility and telecom account data into the TruNarrative platform.
The TruNarrative platform delivers financial crime detection, customer onboarding, and transaction monitoring to financial services, ecommerce businesses, and gambling operators. Utility data for identity and address verification from Urjanet assists TruNarrative’s platform users to connect with consumer utility accounts based on consumer permissions and digitally retrieve bills to verify name and address information.
Urjanet data is collected from an expansive network of thousands of service providers across 33 countries. This information is especially important to help deliver services to the underbanked or hard to verify consumers.
