Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Urjanet, TruNarrative join forces to deliver utility data for identity and address verification

Tuesday 8 September 2020 12:30 CET | News

TruNarrative, a global regtech company has announced a new partnership with Urjanet, to integrate utility and telecom account data into the TruNarrative platform.

The TruNarrative platform delivers financial crime detection, customer onboarding, and transaction monitoring to financial services, ecommerce businesses, and gambling operators. Utility data for identity and address verification from Urjanet assists TruNarrative’s platform users to connect with consumer utility accounts based on consumer permissions and digitally retrieve bills to verify name and address information.

Urjanet data is collected from an expansive network of thousands of service providers across 33 countries. This information is especially important to help deliver services to the underbanked or hard to verify consumers.

The partnership gives TruNarrative customers permissioned access to the information they need to help verify identity and make onboarding decisions, in real time using utility bill information via the TruNarrative API.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: TruNarrative API, customer onboarding, financial crime detection, customer onboarding, transaction monitoring, financial services, ecommerce, gambling operators, Utility data, identity, address verification, regtech, Urjanet
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like