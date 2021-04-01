|
TrustID launches KYC and AML service

Thursday 1 April 2021 14:11 CET | News

TrustID, a UK-based identity document verification service provider, has launched its Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) service aimed at regulated businesses across all sectors and high-value retailers.

TrustID’s new service aims to enable businesses of all sizes to meet the requirements for KYC and AML checks, including ID verification, biometric face matching, address verification, Politically Exposed Person and Sanctions screening, and ongoing monitoring through a single service.

The new KYC and AML service is boosted by TrustID’s in-house Document Expert Team. By combining human expertise with technology, including remote document uploading, AI face recognition, and liveness testing, TrustID can carry out KYC and AML checks remotely.


Keywords: TrustID, KYC, AML, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
