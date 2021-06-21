|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TRM Labs announces USD 14 mln Series A investment

Monday 21 June 2021 15:02 CET | News

US-based TRM Labs, a player in blockchain intelligence, has announced that it has closed a USD 14 million Series A funding round

Bessemer led the Series A with additional participation from PayPal Ventures, Initialized Capital, Jump Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Operator Partners, Blockchain Capital, and executives from Google. Other existing investors include Y Combinator, Alumni Ventures Group, The MBA Fund, Tapas Capital, SGH Capital.

TRM’s platform integrates with more than a dozen blockchains, and analyses billions of virtual asset transactions to detect signs of fraud and financial crime like money laundering. TRM drove 600% revenue growth in the 2020 and has doubled headcount, as the press release states. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: blockchain, cybersecurity, fraud detection, AML
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like