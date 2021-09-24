|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TransferMate Global Payments selects ComplyAdvantage for AML and risk screening solutions

Friday 24 September 2021 14:11 CET | News

TransferMate Global Payments, a B2B payments company, has selected ComplyAdvantage, the regtech customer onboarding, transaction screening and monitoring solutions company.

TransferMate is a global B2B payments technology institution, enabling companies to send and receive cross-border payments. Now more than ever before, enterprises like TransferMate are implementing technologies and processes not only to reduce their risk profile as it relates to financial crimes but also to help accelerate service expansion with greater confidence.

ComplyAdvantage offers an intelligent hyperscale approach to AML and risk detection powered by the company’s proprietary data graph called ComplyData, consisting of hundreds of millions of data points that provide dynamic, real-time insights of people and businesses that are monitored against sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and negative news. This reduces dependence on manual review processes and legacy databases by up to 80% and vastly improves the efficacy of how companies screen and monitor clients and transactions.

With the ability to onboard clients in +54 countries around the world, TransferMate needed a solution to support their growth and to enable deployment of system rules to address the real risk of international payments, and to maximise the use of internal resource allocation.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: AML, fraud prevention, B2B payments, cross-border payments
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like