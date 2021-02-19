|
TigerGraph raises USD 105 mln in Series C funding

Friday 19 February 2021 13:02 CET | News

US-based TigerGraph, a provider of graph analytics platform, has announced it has raised USD 105 million in Series C funding.

The round was led by Tiger Global and brings TigerGraph’s total funding raised to over USD 170 million. With its distributed native graph architecture, TigerGraph helps organizations scale and analyse different aspects of data to be used with each other to form new models and generate new insights.

These new patterns and insights can add to a company’s analytics or machine learning capabilities and can be deployed anywhere with multi-cloud flexibility and support the data security requirements for regulatory compliance.


