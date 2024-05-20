Ticketmaster admits hack of database

Live Nation, which is the parent company of Ticketmaster, admitted in a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its subsidiary’s worldwide database was hacked, possibly exposing the personal details of potentially 560 million customers. In the same statement, Live Nation informed that the incident happened on a server via the third-party cloud data company Snowflake.
