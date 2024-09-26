Themis releases Crowdcube Campaign

As a Financial Crime specialist available for investment on Crowdcube, Themis presents a chance to participate in the global battle against financial crime. Themis boasts an array of revenue streams, including technology, training, outsourcing, and increased due diligence reporting, enabling it to cater to a broad spectrum of clients, from regulated and unregulated businesses to various sectors and government entities.
Officials from Themis stated that by making financial crime prevention tools accessible to all, they intend to help organisations of every size to safeguard themselves and the broader financial system. Themis serves clients across the public, private, and third sectors, and is supported by a UK Innovate Grant, which recently invested in their innovative approach to use AI in the battle against financial crime.
Financial crime has become a significant concern, impacting individuals, businesses, and the economy at large. From money laundering to fraud, these illicit activities are increasingly sophisticated, often leveraging advanced technology to evade detection. Authorities have ramped up efforts to combat these crimes, implementing stricter regulations and robust surveillance mechanisms.
Research from Featurespace indicates that 30% of adults in the UK have fallen victim to financial fraud, while 55% have noticed an uptick in scam attempts over the past year.As fraud rates climb, an overwhelming majority of UK adults (94%) report taking extra precautions to avoid becoming scam victims. In 2023, the UK suffered nearly GBP 1.2 billion in losses due to fraud, with Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud being a major factor. According to UK Finance’s 2024 Fraud report, there was a 12% increase in APP cases in 2023, resulting in total losses of GBP 459.7 million.
