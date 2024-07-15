New Featurespace research shows 30% of UK adults are victims of financial fraud

As fraud rates continue to rise, nearly all adults in the UK (94%) now say they are taking additional steps to avoid falling victim to scams. Almost GBP 1.2 billion was lost to fraud in the UK in 2023, with APP fraud a significant contributor to this. UK Finance’s 2024 Fraud report shows a 12% jump in the number of APP cases in 2023, with total losses amounting to GBP 459.7 million.
Moreover, the research reveals evidence of social stigma around financial fraud. Despite the scale of the issue, victims aren’t speaking openly about it - only a fifth (20%) of people who have been a victim of a scam say they go on to speak to their friends and family about how they can protect themselves in similar situations, and one in seven (13%) decided not to report the scam because they felt embarrassed or ashamed.
With a mission to make the world a safer place to transact, Featurespace helps banks and financial institutions protect customers, and reduce risk and business operating costs by providing machine learning, fraud and financial crime prevention solutions via its ARIC™ Risk Hub.
Over 70 direct customers and 200,000 institutions work with Featurespace’s technology including HSBC, NatWest, TSYS, Worldpay, Marqeta, Contis, Danske Bank, Akbank, Edenred and Permanent TSB.
