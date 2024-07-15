Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

New Featurespace research shows 30% of UK adults are victims of financial fraud

Monday 15 July 2024 15:47 CET | News

New research from Featurespace has showed that 30% of adults in the UK have been a victim of financial fraud while 55% have seen an increase in scam attempts in the last 12 months. 

 

As fraud rates continue to rise, nearly all adults in the UK (94%) now say they are taking additional steps to avoid falling victim to scams. Almost GBP 1.2 billion was lost to fraud in the UK in 2023, with APP fraud a significant contributor to this. UK Finance’s 2024 Fraud report shows a 12% jump in the number of APP cases in 2023, with total losses amounting to GBP 459.7 million.

Moreover, the research reveals evidence of social stigma around financial fraud. Despite the scale of the issue, victims aren’t speaking openly about it - only a fifth (20%) of people who have been a victim of a scam say they go on to speak to their friends and family about how they can protect themselves in similar situations, and one in seven (13%) decided not to report the scam because they felt embarrassed or ashamed.

New research from Featurespace has showed that 30% of adults in the UK have been a victim of financial fraud while 55% have seen an increase in scam attempts in the last 12 months.

Banks recognise their responsibility in helping customers recover funds lost to scams, understanding the financial and emotional toll on victims. A significant majority, 68%, of scam victims report being satisfied with the support their bank provided.

With scams growing increasingly sophisticated, nearly 57% of people value the extra information banks offer on how to protect against financial fraud and scams. This guidance can be enhanced through the banks' use of advanced technology, which provides better insights and more refined risk assessments.

Featurespace recently reported the results of a pilot program conducted with Pay.UK aimed at protecting consumers from APP fraud. The pilot showed positive results, with participants detecting an average of over GBP 112 million in additional fraud over a year. Featurespace detected GBP 138.7 million, indicating that significant improvements in fraud detection are achievable on a national scale through a collaborative approach.

Featurespace has built a model optimised for real-time data analytics, capable of recalibrating in real-time to identify and prevent both existing and new forms of fraud.

About Featurespace

With a mission to make the world a safer place to transact, Featurespace helps banks and financial institutions protect customers, and reduce risk and business operating costs by providing machine learning, fraud and financial crime prevention solutions via its ARIC™ Risk Hub.

Over 70 direct customers and 200,000 institutions work with Featurespace’s technology including HSBC, NatWest, TSYS, Worldpay, Marqeta, Contis, Danske Bank, Akbank, Edenred and Permanent TSB.  


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: research, scam, online fraud, APP fraud
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Featurespace
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Featurespace

|
Discover all the Company news on Featurespace and other articles related to Featurespace in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like