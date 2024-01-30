Themis launches its services in Saudi Arabia

As per the information detailed in the press release, the strategic move solidifies Themis’ commitment to providing financial crime prevention solutions to support Saudi Arabia’s evolving financial and regulatory landscape. The service is tailored to meet the demands of the region and focuses on ensuring that customers’ data remains held and processed within Saudi Arabia. By incorporating technology, security measures, and compliance features, Themis’ service aims to improve how organisations manage their financial crime prevention infrastructure.
AI-based financial crime prevention technology that provides clients with tools to safeguard their operations;
Security protocols for all industries, with the service employing enhanced security measures, including surveillance and systems that ensure the integrity of data;
Infrastructure that adheres to industry standards and regulations, protecting institutions from the risk of compliance breaches;
Low-latency connectivity through the service’s strategic location that allows firms to access critical data and applications with increased efficiency.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions