Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

The European Commission launches its shared biometric matching service

Thursday 22 May 2025 16:04 CET | News

The European Commission has announced the launch of its shared biometric matching service, aiming to accelerate the development towards secure interoperability. 

Following this announcement, the launch represents an important step towards the EU’s efforts to optimise security, border, and migration management. 

In addition, the matching solution was developed in order to feature an improved search engine, which is capable of performing fingerprint matching and allows facial recognition for the first time. The product will also contain approximately 400 million biometric templates, as it aims to optimise the precision of identifying and verifying individuals, strengthening the EU's border security and controls, and the overall management of visas and asylum applications.

Commission launches shared biometric matching service

More information on the Commission’s shared biometric matching product launch

According to the official press release, the system was designed to guarantee data security through the use of safe storage and regulated access controls, aiming to ensure that personal data is protected and accessed appropriately. 

This initiative represents the first building block of the interoperability framework, which was delivered by eu-LISA, the EU agency responsible for technical implementation. At the same time, the interoperability framework enables EU large-scale information systems in the area of Justice and Home Affairs to work together with the shared commitment of optimising data access for authorities and enabling them to make informed decisions. The institution will also continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

Furthermore, the launch of this new service also coincides with an adaptation of the Visa Information System (VIS), which is currently ready to interoperate with the Entry/Exit System (EES). With the use of the new shared biometric matching service, the EU will focus on accelerating the process towards developing a more secure Europe.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, biometrics, biometric authentication, fraud management
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: European Commission
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

European Commission

|
Discover all the Company news on European Commission and other articles related to European Commission in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like