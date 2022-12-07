Thales releases multimodal biometric pod for improved security at borders

The travel industry and border security agencies have recognised the need to improve efficiency and overall traveller experience at border entry and exit points. For years, biometrics has been used by authorities to simplify traveller experiences at borders, speeding up people enrolment and ID checks such as the eGates or Entry-Exit Systems.
With the Thales multimodal biometric pod, border authorities can easily integrate automation into their processes, without compromising on passenger and employee security or on the confidentiality of the data exchanged as the solution offers ‘security and privacy by design’ parameters.
Featuring a camera and a high-resolution LCD screen, the biometric pod is able to recognise pre-enrolled travellers’ iris and face at a distance of 0.5 metres and up to 1.5 metres with excellent accuracy. Boosted by AI, the solution captures dual iris and face in two seconds, leading to swifter operations and shorter wait times. Thales biometric pods can be set at any borders checkpoint (airports, seaports, etc.) managing both the first traveller enrolment upon arrival and quick biometric checks whenever required (upon territory exit, internal flights etc).
Company officials stated that the combination of biometric patterns applied to contactless authentication, is a sought-after solution for many stakeholders to address security, operational, and convenience challenges. Thales relies on its in-house biometrics, border, and smart travel expertise to design, develop and deliver top tier responsible biometric solutions to meet users’ expectations and authorities’ requirements.
Thales is a global technology player. The Group is investing in digital and ‘deep tech’ innovations – Big Data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, cybersecurity, and quantum technology – to build a future customers can all trust.
The company’s high-tech solutions, services, and products help companies, organisations, and governments to achieve their goals and ambitions. It operates in five vertical markets — digital identity and security, defence and security, aerospace, space, and.
