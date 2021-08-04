|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TerraPay selects Sentinels for transaction monitoring services

Wednesday 4 August 2021 14:15 CET | News

TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure provider, has selected Sentinels to advance their transaction monitoring and screening functionalities.

Sentinels will provide TerraPay transaction monitoring and filtering solutions empowered by pragmatic AI. Modular by design, the Sentinels platform allows TerraPay to customise it to their business needs. TerraPay has become Sentinels’ first partner offering B2B payments and remittance services, according to the official press release.  

TerraPay has established itself as a global partner to banks, money transfer operators, mobile wallet operators and financial institutions to support digital transactions without borders. As a B2B company, TerraPay adheres to compliance standards, being regulated in over 15 countries around the world.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, remittances, cross-border payments, transaction monitoring, compliance
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like