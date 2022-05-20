|
TECH5 joins the Open Identity Exchange

Friday 20 May 2022

TECH5, a global biometrics and digital identity management company, has joined the Open Identity Exchange (OIX).

TECH5 is focused on developing inclusive biometric and digital ID offerings through the application of AI and machine learning technologies. It is expanding across the globe with a second investment of USD 10 million, not long after completing its first investment round of USD 10.5 million.

OIX has 63 member organisations across various sectors, comprising of ID scheme operators, ID tech vendors, ID providers, consultancies, government, and private sector.

TECH5’s core biometric technologies for face, fingerprint, and iris capture and matching are fully developed in-house, and available as software developer kits (SDKs) as well as part of TECH5 muti-modal biometric platforms. 


