|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

T-Money pilots facial recognition tech for touchless payments

Tuesday 26 January 2021 10:20 CET | News

T-Money has trialled a pilot process to put in place and evaluate a system providing touchless biometric payment for public transportation in Korea using facial recognition tech. 

As per Biometric Update, T-Money operator Korea Smart Card will use the pilot to evaluate the speed of payment using the facial recognition system, and then look at ways of better commercialising it.

This facial recognition payment system can be used by downloading the T-Money mobile app, capturing the user’s biometric selfie using the phone’s camera, and then linking it to the payment appropriate method. So far, the system has been installed at 22 biometric gates in 13 stations of Ui-Sinsol and involves employees and officials of particular stations.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: T-Money, trial, face biometrics, contactless payments, public transportation, facial recognition, Korea
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Korea, Republic of
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like