Sysnet updates data security solution, launches mobile app

Sysnet Global Solutions, a cybersecurity and compliance company, has launched a new update to its Proactive Data Security (PDS) solution.
PDS 2.0 comes with a host of new features including a mobile application and additional security tools. As Sysnet offers these services via its payment processor and bank partners, they have also introduced new customer KPIs.
The ‘Sysnet Protect’ mobile application is the latest addition to Sysnet’s suite of cybersecurity and compliance solutions. The company also provides a managed security service that proactively engages smaller businesses, helping them to complete their PCI compliance requirements and install and run security tools that help to protect their business. The new mobile application will now allow merchants to keep track of compliance when, and wherever they choose.
Providing on the go snapshots of their current PCI compliance status directly from its dashboard, Sysnet’s mobile app instantly informs merchants of any deadlines and areas where falling out of compliance is a risk. This is particularly useful if they have several different accounts that they must monitor and report on. Alerts and notifications are sent through the app by managed service teams as reminders of key deadlines and non-compliance issues.
