News

SurePay partners with Consortium of Italian Banks

Wednesday 6 July 2022 13:49 CET | News

The Netherlands-based IBAN-Name check provider fintech SurePay has announced a new partnership with Consortium of Italian Banks (CBI), an Italy-based company developing digital and financial services for the fintech industry. 

The new partnership will allow payment service providers to use the check IBAN service to verify Italian, Dutch, and European account holders across the European Union and the UK.

SurePay’s in-house service ensures that payments are made in a transparent matter, without being accidentally or deliberately misdirected. At the same time, CBI, through its CBI Globe platforms helps members to meet PSD2 regulations and not miss out on Open Finance opportunities. 

The agreement between the two companies allows CBI to offer real-time verification and provide security services to further verify both Italian and European customers and, thus, expanding its customer service programme. 

The Check IBAN service is designed to minimise the risk of fraud through instant verification of association of IBAN numbers to VAT codes, as well as to enable smart, safe, and secure payments through a smooth customer onboarding process.


Keywords: partnership, identity verification, digital identity, IBAN, digital verification, fraud management
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: CBI, SurePay
Countries: Europe, United Kingdom
