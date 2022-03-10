|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Surecomp, GLEIF add legal entity identification capability to cloud-based solutions

Thursday 10 March 2022 13:28 CET | News

Surecomp has partnered with the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) - the Switzerland-based organisation.

GLEIF supports the implementation of the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) and the availability of the Global LEI Index. Through the partnership, Surecomp looks to facilitate Know your Customer (KYC) compliance and provide customers with immediate certainty and authentication that the credentials of their trade counterparts are verified and trustworthy.

The Global LEI Index – an online source of open, standardised, and high-quality legal entity reference data – will be embedded into all of Surecomp’s cloud-based solutions to provide customers with real-time access to the unique identification data of legal entities participating in their trade finance transactions. The readily available and verified information covering detail such as ownership structure and subsidiary addresses will reduce the time currently spent by financiers and corporates on KYC checks as part of the transaction lifecycle, further improving operational efficiencies and driving trade growth.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital identity, identity verification
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like