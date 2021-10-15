|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

StrongNode, Blockpass partner for KYC provision

Friday 15 October 2021 14:57 CET | News

Blockpass and StrongNode have partnered to allow StrongNode to employ Blockpass' KYC services to ensure customer compliance.

StrongNode leverages blockchain to create a global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) distributed Edge Network. According to the press release, StrongNode’s mission is to leverage people's personal devices directly or through their incubated gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, and social impact platforms, and reward users for powering and scaling up real-world industries. To be green and reduce e-waste, especially with chip shortages, StrongNode uses devices to their fullest extent - phones, tablets, computers, and other devices can provide computer resources instead of filling up landfills. 

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a KYC & AML SaaS that reportedly requires no integration and no setup cost. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, KYC, blockchain
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like