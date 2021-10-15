StrongNode, Blockpass partner for KYC provision

StrongNode leverages blockchain to create a global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) distributed Edge Network. According to the press release, StrongNode’s mission is to leverage people's personal devices directly or through their incubated gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, and social impact platforms, and reward users for powering and scaling up real-world industries. To be green and reduce e-waste, especially with chip shortages, StrongNode uses devices to their fullest extent - phones, tablets, computers, and other devices can provide computer resources instead of filling up landfills.
Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases, and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a KYC & AML SaaS that reportedly requires no integration and no setup cost.
