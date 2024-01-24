Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

StackGo partners with iDenfy

Wednesday 24 January 2024 13:36 CET | News

iDenfy has announced a new partnership with StackGo, an Australia-based software development company specialising in financial services, legal, real estate, and education sectors. 

With the aim to reshape compliance for regulated SMEs, StackGO entrusts iDenfy with the responsibility of implementing its AML Screening solution. According to the press release, this will enable StackGo to automatically assess risks and detect fraud, ensuring that the company’s clients benefit from streamlined compliance processes.

iDenfy has announced a new partnership with StackGo, an Australia-based software development company specialising in financial services, legal, real estate, and education sectors.

In an industry where regulated SMEs face the challenge of managing mandatory workflows, StackGO seeks to leverage the capabilities of the software to business organisations. Traditionally, businesses in this sector had to either handle workflows manually or invest significant resources in designing, building, and managing their integrations. StackGO intends to offer a simplified alternative, allowing these companies to integrate workflows into their existing tech stack with just a few clicks. 

The press release further states that the decision to partner with iDenfy was driven by StackGO's commitment to provide a solution focusing on a clear API, associated documentation, and a sensible commercial model.  

Empowering SMEs globally 

StackGO mainly utilises iDenfy's AML screening solution, specifically Adverse Media screening. This product is crucial for legal services and lending businesses in Australia, the UK, and the US, enabling them to access real-time Adverse Media results against verified identities. This enhancement seeks to further strengthen StackGo's commitment to providing easy-to-use compliance solutions within the existing tech stacks of SMEs. 

Furthermore, as part of the collaboration with StackGO, iDenfy is actively monitoring and analysing emerging trends and threats in the regulatory landscape. This approach ensures that the Adverse Media screening solution remains not only effective but also evolves to address new challenges and risks that may arise.  

Officials from the companies further comment that as StackGo and iDenfy embark on this partnership, they are dedicated to delivering innovative and impactful solutions that will empower regulated SMEs to navigate compliance challenges. 

About iDenfy    

Based in Lithuania, iDenfy is a platform of identity verification services and fraud prevention tools, that ensures AML, KYC, and KYB compliance for every company — from large-scale businesses to small organisations.  

In January 2024, iDenfy partnered with Latvia-based online gaming company SPINS to support iGaming security. iDenfy specialises in AI-based identity verification and fraud prevention tools, offering an all-in-one solution for secure registration processes. The collaboration aimed to improve SPINS' compliance and security measures by verifying user ID and age. The press release emphasises the dynamic nature of the iGaming industry, as well as the importance of regulatory adherence. The same source reveals that iDenfy recognises the significance of mitigating the risks associated with non-compliance in the sector. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: SMEs, AML, online security, financial services
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: iDenfy
Countries: Australia, United Kingdom, United States
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

iDenfy

|
Discover all the Company news on iDenfy and other articles related to iDenfy in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like