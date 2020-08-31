Sections
News

South Korean fintech Rowem launches multi-channel biometric authentication platform

Monday 31 August 2020 14:47 CET | News

South Korea-based fintech Rowem has announced the launch of integrated authentication platform PASSiKEY.

 

Rowem’s PASSiKEY is a mobile application intended to simplify online identification for authentication and payments to websites. The four-digit code is randomized with a 16-digit converter to reduce the risk of phishing or hacking. User information is verified by a partner company following PASSiKEY authentication, to provide additional secondary authentication through the PASSiKEY API.

The authentication technology has been recognized as an alternative to public key certificates by South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS). Company representatives have declared that, as more companies go online and become digitised, security is most in demand and in this regard, companies that adopt PASSiKEY for free are guaranteed the best security service for no additional charge.


Keywords: Rowem, PASSiKEY, integrated authentication platform, online authentication, digital ID, biometric authentication, fraud prevention, South Korea, Asia, APAC, multi-channel biometric authentication platform
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Korea, Republic of
