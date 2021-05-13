Sonobi, HUMAN partner to safeguard Connected TV platform from bot attacks

The partnership supports Sonobi's initiative to provide an independent identity-agnostic, omnichannel media platform. HUMAN's Advertising Integrity is an MRC accredited solution for pre-bid coverage against sophisticated invalid traffic for CTV.
The Human Verification Engine uses a multilayered detection methodology to spot and stop bots and fraud by using technical evidence, continuous adaptation, machine learning, and threat intelligence.
Fraud and security teams can leverage the privacy-by-design technology to identify threat categories from automated fraud attempts. The HUMAN Dashboard and API allow for a granular understanding of bot interactions, custom reporting, scheduled reporting, and visualisations to understand traffic trends over time. Incorporating technical evidence, machine learning, continuous adaptation of detection techniques, and threat intelligence enables Advertising Integrity to identify and block bot traffic with a high degree of accuracy.
Sonobi will leverage both the pre- and post-bid capabilities of HUMAN Advertising Integrity to continually monitor, identify, and prevent sophisticated fraudulent actors.
