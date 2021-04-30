Solarisbank and Swisscom launch identification solution

As part of the partnership, Swisscom Trust Services will provide the qualified electronic signature function and Solarisbank will take over the validation of the respective reference account. Solarisbank customers will be able to integrate the solution into their own product offerings, and an account opening will be possible within two to three minutes. The partners are equipping Solarisbank’s platform with BankIdent, allowing identification processes to take place through a simple transaction via an existing bank account of the user.
BankIdent is already being used in practice with the payment service Samsung Pay. According to a Solarisbank representative, their partners can now scale without restriction, while fully complying with German money laundering regulations. For companies, the process offers a high level of scalability, and in addition to 24/7 availability, automation also ensures fewer personnel requirements.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions