|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Solarisbank and Swisscom launch identification solution

Friday 30 April 2021 13:43 CET | News

The Germany-based banking-as-a-service platform Solarisbank has announced partnering with telecommunications provider Swisscom Trust Services to launch identification solution BankIdent.

As part of the partnership, Swisscom Trust Services will provide the qualified electronic signature function and Solarisbank will take over the validation of the respective reference account. Solarisbank customers will be able to integrate the solution into their own product offerings, and an account opening will be possible within two to three minutes. The partners are equipping Solarisbank’s platform with BankIdent, allowing identification processes to take place through a simple transaction via an existing bank account of the user.

BankIdent is already being used in practice with the payment service Samsung Pay. According to a Solarisbank representative, their partners can now scale without restriction, while fully complying with German money laundering regulations. For companies, the process offers a high level of scalability, and in addition to 24/7 availability, automation also ensures fewer personnel requirements.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, product launch, digital identity, identity verification
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like