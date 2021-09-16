Socure launches new fraud prevention tools

Socure’s Predictive Document Verification predicts whether or not the identity itself is safe to do business with by employing real-time data linking for accuracy and real-time identity trust decisions.
With this solution, validation checks are performed on every document and selfie resulting in auto-decision rates and risk insights. Its multi-dimensional predictive signals inform ML-driven decisioning to identify more good customers and eliminate fraudsters in real time.
The tool’s image capture delivers up to 98% auto decisioning rates within seconds, whereas other image capture tools result in only 65% to 70% auto decisioning. Socure’s Predictive Document Verification also thwarts spoofing attacks with 99.5% accuracy by utilizing NIST PAD Level-2 liveness detection and enhanced biometrics to match the selfie to the photo on the ID.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions