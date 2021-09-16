|
Socure launches new fraud prevention tools

Thursday 16 September 2021 15:15 CET | News

US-based digital identity platform, Socure, has launched the predictive document and identity verification solution with native fraud risk signals and intelligence.

Socure’s Predictive Document Verification predicts whether or not the identity itself is safe to do business with by employing real-time data linking for accuracy and real-time identity trust decisions.  

With this solution, validation checks are performed on every document and selfie resulting in auto-decision rates and risk insights. Its multi-dimensional predictive signals inform ML-driven decisioning to identify more good customers and eliminate fraudsters in real time.

The tool’s image capture delivers up to 98% auto decisioning rates within seconds, whereas other image capture tools result in only 65% to 70% auto decisioning. Socure’s Predictive Document Verification also thwarts spoofing attacks with 99.5% accuracy by utilizing NIST PAD Level-2 liveness detection and enhanced biometrics to match the selfie to the photo on the ID.


Keywords: digital identity, fraud prevention, machine learning
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
