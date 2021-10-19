|
Socure commercialises ID verification to governments

Tuesday 19 October 2021 14:43 CET | News

US-based digital identity company Socure has announced the expansion of its ID verification solutions in the public sector.

The company will help government clients verify that people applying for public agency benefits and services are whom they claim to be. In a news release, Socure pointed to the explosion of fraudulent unemployment claims during the pandemic as an example of that need.

Socure says its product includes unsupervised machine-learning clustering capabilities, which increase how much data goes into its identity analysis. According to the news release, Socure's identity resolution engine analyses more than 8 billion records, including credit histories, utility information, educational records and others.


