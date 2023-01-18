SMS Speedway and Svipe set up new identification app Knowingme ID

SMS Speedway has linked up with Svipe which operates in over 140 countries, providing technology that allows people to identify themselves using biometric passports or ID cards through cryptographic verification.
Now the two firms have entered into a formal partnership - to set up a new company, Knowingme ID - which will start with a UK launch of app technology that allows people to prove their identity online or through an app while protecting their personal data.
Knowingme ID app will allow people to create online passports that will verify the identities of people in seconds. It is an approach that is gaining traction in the UK and is already common in Europe where people need to confirm their identity for government websites and online purchases multiple times a day.
What this means is that the new app will digitise online transactions that normally require documentation such as passports and will address the increasing focus of regulators on finding better ways to protect citizens online.
This development will add to Svipe’s expertise in app delivery of this technology with other services such as QR Codes and website logins that don’t require users to type in a username and password. The news also builds on SMS Speedway’s services for banks and financial institutions and areas where higher security is required such as tenancies, conveyancing, council work, health services, and schools.
Officials from SMS Speedway stated that it all comes down to making it easier for their customers to do business with their customers. They gain operational efficiency, conduct business smoothly and automatically, and do more business with the same number of staff. It can all be done at the customer’s convenience without paperwork at hand. It’s done on the customer’s terms and is a seamless way to communicate.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions