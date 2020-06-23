Sections
SmartStream launches API for companies' SFTR compliance needs

Tuesday 23 June 2020 13:37 CET | News

Financial service provider SmartStream has extended its RDU SFTR service to include an API for companies to meet the ESMA SFTR deadline.

The Reference Data Utility (RDU) Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) service can integrate as a value-added service to an established solution, or it can be the start of a control framework specifically targeted at reference data for SFTR obligations. With the addition of the API, companies have access to new tools to manage their SFTR compliance needs. This enables them to reduce implementation time for deploying the components for sourcing reference data. 

The technology assists companies to validate reference data content before the regulatory deadline – whether that involves filling data gaps, resolving exceptions, not having full issuer to ISIN LEI coverage, or helping companies to avoid counterparty breaks and rejected reports, according to the official press release.

