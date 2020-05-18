Sections
News

SmartSearch allows facial recognition solution for remote onboarding

Monday 18 May 2020 08:17 CET | News

UK-based AML solutions provider SmartSearch has revealed that it now offers biometric verification via its new facial recognition feature. 

Via this innovation, the company enables clients to perform KYC and AML checks, and remotely onboard their customers in seconds. This feature allows clients to do everything remotely – from protecting their businesses from fraudsters to protecting their staff from exposure to COVID-19.

SmartSearch joins a list of companies that have had to make various adjustments and additions to the services they provide due to the challenges brought on by the pandemic, as the demand for remote authentication solutions has increased.


More: Link


Keywords: SmartSearch, facial recognition, remote onboarding, COVID-19, pandemic, coronavirus, KYC, AML, authentication, fraud protection
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
