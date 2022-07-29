Singpass adds new features

Singpass wants to create more than just a framework, wanting to build a digital economy where people are empowered to interact confidently with public and private sectors and businesses have a suite of trust services as APIs.
Initially launched 20 years ago as a username and password login for government services, Singpass became an app in 2018 and in 2021 was relaunched on PKI architecture as a cryptography-based mobile app.
It has 3.5 million users of whom 85% use it each month, generating 23 million transactions a year.
The remaining 3% of eligible people yet to sign up are generally 15-year-olds who although now eligible have not yet enrolled, or the elderly who do not perceive the benefits as relevant. The government is considering lowering the entitlement age.
The latest feature is the incorporation of a digital version of the identity card on the mobile app. Government services already accept it, such as polyclinics, libraries, and the National Digital Identity team is working with the private sector for acceptance.
