Signifyd launches the Return Abuse Prevention solution

The solution aims to provide merchants with the flexibility to customise their return-abuse response according to the unique needs of their businesses. It gives online retailers the ability to set automated guardrails to alert customer support employees to the degree of risk involved with a return request. Furthermore, the solution also provides recommendations on how to process the return.
Return Abuse Prevention also lets merchants simulate how their return rules would work in real life before they deploy them in the real world. With the solution in place, retailers can apply their proposed return policies to past purchase data and review the what-would-have-happened results.
