Signifyd launches new solution to tackle payment service provider pain points

The launch of Fearless Payments moves Signifyd squarely into serving the financial services sector, bringing to the segment one of the largest enterprise commerce network outside of Amazon and the transaction intelligence that comes with that magnitude of scale. The new solution repairs the data disconnect that has historically meant good orders are declined for fear of fraud.
Historically, key players in the payments infrastructure made decisions with obscured visibility, relying on limited silos of data. Fearless Payments mitigates data fragmentation and provides PSPs with the comprehensive view of ecommerce transactions needed to improve authorisation rates while protecting merchants from fraud.
Additionally, Signifyd has built direct relationships with some of the largest credit-card issuers in the world to further improve the false decline problem and increase approved transactions for merchants and PSPs. That comprehensive view ultimately reduces the number of authorisation requests that are incorrectly declined for fear of fraud.
Fearless Payments’ Payment Optimisation Platform comprises five solutions:
Automated risk decisioning: Assesses the risk behind every transaction and instantly sorts fraudulent from legitimate orders;
Authorisation rate optimisation: Provides partner issuers and financial institutions with enhanced data, leading to an increase in authorisation approvals;
Guaranteed chargeback protection: Provides a full financial guarantee against fraud and non-fraud chargebacks on all approved orders;
Chargeback recovery: A managed service that relieves merchants of the task of managing and contesting chargebacks;
Dynamic exemption management: Identifies orders that are exempt from strong customer authentication (SCA) requirements, while seamlessly navigating PSD2 requirements in Europe.
