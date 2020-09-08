Signifyd, CTI Digital, supercharged commerce team up to streamline digital commerce

The partnership combines the digital experience of two of Europe’s premiere agencies with Signifyd’s superior fraud and abuse prevention expertise. The combination of CTI Digital and supercharged creates an agency ecosystemaimed at serving ecommerce, not-for-profit organizations, trade bodies, public sector agencies, higher education providers, construction businesses, professional services companies and leisure organisations.
CTI Digital, an agency on the Prolific North Digital Agency list, is a full-service digital agency committed to helping organisations scale and achieve success through technology. The agency provides digital strategy, web design, development and digital marketing services. In July 2020, CTI launched supercharged, a team of certified Magento, BigCommerce, Shopware, and Shopify experts who also specialise in progressive web apps and headless commerce.
