News

Signicat partners with Cryptshare to launch digital identity solution

Thursday 1 April 2021 15:22 CET | News

Norway-based digital identity company Signicat has announced it partnered with Germany-based software solutions provider Cryptshare to launch a B2B

The aim of this solution is to securely exchange information in business communication with legal proof of senders and receivers. This should combine email encryption and secure file transfer with sender and recipient identities. The partnership meets the confidentiality demands to offer new functions for communication in the B2B or B2C environment. Customers can use Cryptshare’s services with eIDAS-compliant secure authentications on the Signicat platform.

Signicat and Cryptshare are working on combining platform-independent email and users’ digital identity, and according to Pressebox, both companies have started on the sub-projects for this launch. A concrete market offering is expected in Q3 2021. 


More: Link


Keywords: B2B payments, online authentication, digital identity, encryption
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Germany
