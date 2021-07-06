|
Signicat acquires Electronic IDentification

Tuesday 6 July 2021

Signicat has acquired Spain-based Electronic IDentification (eID), a digital identity pioneer and provider of asynchronous video identification services.

With the acquisition, Signicat strengthens its identity proofing and electronic signing offerings and expands reach into more European and Spanish-speaking markets.

This is the second major acquisition Signicat have made in 2021, after buying Encap Security in June.


