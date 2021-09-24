SIA promotes digital ID document verification techniques amid expanded issuance

The Secure Identity Alliance has issued guidance on new techniques in digital ID document verification and authenticity checks. Optical Machine Authentication (OMA) and Optical Phone Authentication (OPA) are examined in the new ‘Authentication: Are You Who You Claim to Be?’ report. It was produced to assist government and border control, as well as enterprises, understand trends in identity fraud tactics and form protection strategies.
Digital ID cards will also be introduced in the Maldives within 2022-2023, according to a statement made by Maldives’s Minister of Science and Technology. The government is working towards an expanded role for digital technology in service delivery, led by the National Centre of Information Technology. As part of this effort, the current system for digital government services will be upgraded, and the digital ID cards introduced, and a data protection and privacy bill are planned.
