Shufti Pro and Opal partner to automate KYC process for customer onboarding

Wednesday 1 December 2021 10:20 CET | News

UK-based IDV provider Shufti Pro and financial solution provider Opal have joined hands to deliver seamless experience for customer onboarding.

Fintech platform Opal delivers convenient, transparent, and low-cost payment solutions while IDV provider Shufti Pro aims to deliver AML and KYC solutions to both banks and financial institutions internationally. 

Through this partnership, Opal aims to prevent threats of money laundering and financial scams by performing high-quality identity verification of customers in a matter of seconds. According to Opal officials, the agreement allows customers to benefit from additional positive experience when they subsequently perform their transactions through the Opal platform.

Shufti Pro’s global digital identity verification solutions have an accuracy rate of almost 99% and is available in over 230 countries and territories. 

