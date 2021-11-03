|
SEON unveils fraud prevention app for Shopify

Wednesday 3 November 2021

Hungary-based fraud prevention company SEON has announced that its fraud detection and prevention app, powered by AI and machine learning, is now available for Shopify’s merchants.

With no technical or fraud risk knowledge required, the integration can be set up with one click to ensure a frictionless customer experience. SEON’s Shopify fraud prevention solution reduces losses and increases profits by enhancing Shopify’s fraud defences and it amplifies protection using automated, real-time data checks and assigned risk scores, powered by SEON’s scoring engine.

With SEON’s device fingerprinting and data enrichment technology, customers’ digital footprints, a trail of publicly available data belonging to the same online user including visited websites, email addresses, and data submitted to online services, are compiled and analysed.


Keywords: SEON, Shopify, partnership, fraud detection, fraud prevention, digital identity, artificial intelligence, machine learning
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Hungary
