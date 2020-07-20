SEON reveals its self-service fraud prevention tool

The solution allows merchants to integrate the tool on their own within minutes, simply by downloading a chrome extension or API. This allows SEON customers to receive help and intelligence immediately before even speaking to a SEON advisor. The tool gives businesses instant access to data taken from the email, phone number or IP addresses they gather from customers, while allowing them to collect all accessible data points about a customer's digital footprint from social media profiles, available via open sources in the public domain. This is all done in actual real time, removing the need for outdated databases.
The collection and use of this information when fighting fraud optimises the payment experience by maximising payment acceptance and minimising declines based on the most up-to-date information. This relieves friction which is time consuming and costly for businesses and can provide a poor experience for customers, all without compromising on security.
The new product launch also comes as SEON opens its new commercial HQ in UK’s Soho, the business’ second European hub.
