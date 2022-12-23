SecureAuth partners with SystemDomain for passwordless authentication

Following this partnership, SystemDomain will benefit from the SecureAuth’s Arculix solutions. This product of SecureAuth was designed to provide passworldless and continuous authentication possibilities across the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.
According to SystemDomain’s CEO, Shubhi Garg, the solution is aimed at making enterprises more secure. The partnership will protect the business-critical data and applications by providing SecureAuth’s authentication solutions, as well as enhancing SystemDomain’s product portfolio in its Cyber Security business unit.
Chief marketing officer at SecureAuth, Mandeep Khera, also mentioned that the company will get exposure to SystemDomain’s client portfolio through this collaboration. Furthermore, this will allegedly open new marketing channels and possibilities and help to increase the growing market share in the authentication segment.
SecureAuth’s strategy and partnerships
Arculix is a platform created by SecureAuth. It was launched earlier in 2022 and it incorporates risk intelligence and behavioural modelling for a frictionless authentication and user experience. It’s a platform that is designed to combine orchestration, passwordless technology, and continuous authentication. Arculix can be deployed as a full end-to-end solution, or augment already existing IAM investments with consolidation to any industry standard identity provider.
The Arculix Integrations can be easily applied and integrated with cloud services providers, VPN for remote access, and web applications as well. It provides a multifactor authentication (MFA) and further protects the current enterprise Identity Access Management (IAM).
In November 2022, SecureAuth joined the Identity Defines Security Allience to contribute and find solutions to the global digital identity security problems. IDSA members partnered together to advance the identity approaches to security and to find new ways to solve and protect clients from contemporary threats.
SecureAuth offered its customers and client organisations solutions to avoid password-related attacks and, with its Arculix platform, provided them the ability to authenticate with passworless technology. SecureAuth’s partnership with IDSA provided practices and security strategies for businesses and organisations of all sizes to preventing cyber-attacks and fraud.
SystemDomain’s strategy
