SecureAuth delivers Arculix for passwordless authentication

Monday 6 June 2022 11:42 CET | News

SecureAuth has launched Arculix, which incorporates risk intelligence and behavioural modelling for a frictionless authentication and user experience.

Arculix is a platform that combines orchestration, passwordless technology, and continuous authentication. It has the flexibility to be deployed as a full end-to-end solution, or augment existing IAM investments with integration to any industry standard identity provider.

The new solution delivers the right user journey to the right users via flexible, adaptive policies, identity orchestration, and behavioural modelling. Arculix is supported by its patented behavioural modelling, which is driven by artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) technology. It combines desktop login, mobile, and SSO user experiences into a single, seamless, passwordless system. Backed by 47 patents, the platform is fortified by integration with a large set of multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods.

While passwordless authentication may be a step forward, the user’s journey must continuously verify to detect anomalies across any and all devices, operating systems, apps, and browsers. Arculix’s approach to continuous authentication constantly re-evaluates a user’s level of assurance to step up authentication when the risk demands it.

SecureAuth’s new can be delivered to customers as a turnkey SaaS solution or installed on-premises by the customer. It enables organisations to deliver dynamic, frictionless authentication, and SSO across applications, devices, and things throughout user activity. It also authenticates users’ claimed identities using risk-based behavioural models and protects logins with multi-factor authentication that allows access to apps and continues to evaluate access post-authorisation via notifications or verification codes with offline access.

Other features allow Arculix to continuously informs end users of risk on the mobile app after login based on device and browser fingerprint analysis and automatically performs step up authentication when a threat is detected, as well as managing all identities across customers, workforce, and non-employees for a robust identity platform.


More: Link


SecureAuth

Discover all the Company news on SecureAuth and other articles related to SecureAuth in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





