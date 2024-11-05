SCRYPT teams up with P2P.org

Through its OTC desk, SCRYPT ensured a smooth process for converting the received EIGEN tokens into ETH, providing secure services for P2P.org ’s delegators. The operator allocation share took place in October and was led by P2P.org. By partnering with a key operator in the EigenLayer ecosystem, a transaction was facilitated to distribute ETH to the community and delegators as part of the EigenLayer Season 2 operator's allocation share.
Representatives from SCRYPT declared that their partnership with the Leading Institutional Staking and RPC Node provider signifies an advancement in promoting decentralised staking services and improving liquidity within the EigenLayer ecosystem. By delivering secure and dependable on- and off-ramp solutions, they support the distribution phase. The collaboration underscores their mission to offer robust, institution-grade services to the cryptocurrency industry.
SCRYPT formed a partnership with OpenTrade in September 2024 and launched a product that enables its clients to invest in tokenized US Treasury Bills and EU Government Bonds using USDC (USD Coin) and EURC (Euro Coin). As stated in the official press release, referencing data from rwa.xyz, the market for tokenized US Treasuries has seen significant growth, increasing from USD 1.13 billion at the end of Q1 to USD 2.15 billion. This partnership was designed to address the growing demand among institutional and corporate investors for secure access to money market returns while avoiding the complexities and costs associated with traditional fiat currency systems.
