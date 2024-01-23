Satchel partners with Napier

Through this collaboration, Napier offers its Transaction Monitoring, Transaction Screening, Client Screening, Client Risk Assessment, and Client Activity Review solutions as part of the Napier Continuum platform to Satchel. The move assists the company in providing BaaS solutions worldwide to financial institutions aiming to extend into financial products and services without their own technology stack or banking licence.
API enabled for accelerated and simplified client onboarding;
Customisable dashboard with no-code rule building and AI insights for effective decision-making;
Sandbox environment to optimise screening configurations;
Real-time and batch screening that supports the transliteration of 22 languages, AI fuzzy matching, and secondary scoring features across all payment types;
Real-time graphical analysis of customer behaviour to evaluate inconsistencies and understand the risk profile.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions