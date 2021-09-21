|
Satchel introduces advanced new AML controls with Napier

Tuesday 21 September 2021 14:13 CET | News

Lithuania-based Electronic Money Institution (EMI), Satchel, has deployed Napier’s AI-enhanced technology for AML.

With Napier’s transaction screening solution, Satchel is now able to screen transactions against sanctions and watch lists to reduce the risk of sending to or receiving funds from sanctioned entities. It has been designed to ensure tight compliance with regulations worldwide.

Launched in 2017, Satchel has transformed from a fintech startup to aEuropean EMI offering a variety of services for private and business clients, as well as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and white label programmes for payment institutions (PIs), financial institutions and other fintech businesses.

Satchel was introduced to Napier through The Fintech Lab, one of the SaaS banking platforms for new and existing businesses in e-money, banking, money remittance, and crypto.


Keywords: AML, partnership, digital identity, artificial intelligence
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Lithuania
